7 Black Celebrity Makeup Artists You Should Follow

I didn't grow up near a MAC counter — the spot for special occasion makeup among my peers — so my mum drove me to our local discount department store before my senior prom. I remember telling the well-meaning artist what I wanted: glittery lids and glossy lips to go with my ruffled gown. Although the woman was sweet, she ended up sticking to the Black girl face chart from the brand she was working for, and refused to get a little more creative. It was clear she hadn't worked with many clients with my complexion before.