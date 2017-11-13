It Girl, It Woman, The Next Big Fashion Designer — Just Call Her Alexa Chung

Your new line is an interesting example of this new direction of people creating collections and pieces that are really personally connected to an identity, to a person's history.

Alexa Chung: "But when it comes to the structure of the fashion industry, just because things have been done that way for a certain amount of time, doesn't mean it has to be done that way. In certain areas of the world, you still have to play that game. But equally, it seems to me like there's now this more direct conduit for conversation between you and an audience. You don’t have to observe the same sort of structure."