In addition to showing pieces from the to-be-released collection (the press will get a chance to see the full lineup on May 30), it seems that Vogue pulled out all the stops for the shoot. Famed fashion photog Mario Testino shot the cover and accompanying spread. Vogue's fashion director, Lucinda Chambers, styled the clothes, which include pieces from Alexachung and other lines on location in Central London, Chung's native stomping grounds. Plus, it won't be just the model-turned-TV-host-turned-designer modeling her wares. Vogue promises that the spread will include a "new-gen crowd" wearing the clothes, too. We're assuming that means a slew of new models or real-life women who admire (and emulate) Chung's unique personal style.