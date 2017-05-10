Style star Alexa Chung isn't a stranger to magazine covers. But for the very first time, the fashion plate will be wearing her own designs on one of those covers — and it's on an edition of Vogue, no less.
Today, British Vogue revealed its July 2017 cover, which features Chung wearing pieces from her new eponymous fashion line, Alexachung.
In addition to showing pieces from the to-be-released collection (the press will get a chance to see the full lineup on May 30), it seems that Vogue pulled out all the stops for the shoot. Famed fashion photog Mario Testino shot the cover and accompanying spread. Vogue's fashion director, Lucinda Chambers, styled the clothes, which include pieces from Alexachung and other lines on location in Central London, Chung's native stomping grounds. Plus, it won't be just the model-turned-TV-host-turned-designer modeling her wares. Vogue promises that the spread will include a "new-gen crowd" wearing the clothes, too. We're assuming that means a slew of new models or real-life women who admire (and emulate) Chung's unique personal style.
Previously, Chung worked with Madewell and AG on fashion collabs, but this is her first foray into an independent fashion project.
Chung celebrated the occasion on her own Instagram account, posting the cover and adding, "Ahhhhh thank you thank you @britishvogue @alexandravogue for having me as your June cover girl! Check out inside the issue for a sneak peek at my forthcoming @alexachungstagram summer collection styled by Lucinda Chambers."
It's been a big month for Chung and her fashion endeavors. Earlier this week, she gave the world a look at Alexachung's logo via an equestrian-tinged video titled "Dressage." Dressed in full riding gear, Chung sits atop a dressage horse who stomps out the line's new logo.
"It is a tongue-in-cheek celebration of the dedication, precision, skill and determination needed to develop and create something aesthetically pleasing," Chung said of the video reveal, "coupled with the feeling that you could spend endless amounts of time trying to create something that means a lot to you, hoping that some might appreciate it. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. I guess it's supposed to be funny."
Check out the video, horse and all, below.
