Sequins Dominated The 2017 Fashion Awards Red Carpet

But before names like Virgil Abloh, Adwoa Aboah, and Maria Grazia Chiuri took the stage, on the red carpet, host Miss Piggy (yes, really) wore a crystal-covered Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent dress, leading the way for the sparkle and shine of the evening. From head-to-toe sequins, via velvet floor-length numbers and floral two-pieces, fashion and beauty's biggest names turned out their best (and glitziest) looks. Here's the outfits we loved.