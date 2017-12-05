Sequins Dominated The 2017 Fashion Awards Red Carpet

It was an emotional year for the Fashion Awards, with Naomi Campbell paying tribute to the legendary designer Azzedine Alaïa, who passed away last month, and Donatella Versace honoring her brother Gianni's legacy with her Fashion Icon Award. But it was also a time for celebration, with some of the industry's most lauded visionaries and creatives receiving accolades for their work.
But before names like Virgil Abloh, Adwoa Aboah, and Maria Grazia Chiuri took the stage, on the red carpet, host Miss Piggy (yes, really) wore a crystal-covered Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent dress, leading the way for the sparkle and shine of the evening. From head-to-toe sequins, via velvet floor-length numbers and floral two-pieces, fashion and beauty's biggest names turned out their best (and glitziest) looks. Here's the outfits we loved.