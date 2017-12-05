All The Best Looks From The Fashion Awards 2017

It was an emotional year for the Fashion Awards, with Naomi Campbell paying tribute to the legendary designer Azzedine Alaïa, who passed away last month, and Donatella Versace honouring her brother Gianni's legacy with her Fashion Icon Award. It was still a time for celebration, though, with the best visionaries and creatives in the industry receiving accolades for their work.
On the red carpet, host Miss Piggy (yes, really) wore a crystal-covered Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent dress, leading the way for the sparkle and shine of the night.
From head-to-toe sequins, via velvet floor-length numbers and floral two-pieces, the fashion and beauty industry's sartorial stars turned out their best looks. Click through to see our favourite looks from 2017's Fashion Awards.