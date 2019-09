Gomez was seen in what might be our new, favorite summer top: A striped, mohair tank from Alexa Chung's new collection . (And what better line to shop than one curated by someone whose name is so synonymous with style?) Perfect for an early summer day, the piece isn't just stylish, but it's fully functional too. Paired with casual, frayed jeans, orange mules, and a crossbody, this is one of the easiest outfit formulas to emulate. Some might say The Weeknd is her best accessory, but Gomez knows its J.W. Anderson's Pierce Bag that truly makes an outfit shine.