You may not know the designers' names (yet), but once you see what they can do, you're going to be obsessed. It's why we're giving you all the info you need to follow these designers long after the show ends, which might be sooner rather than later for some of these these hopeful artists. After all, there can only be one winner of Next In Fashion, but no one could deny that all 18 of these designers are what's next in fashion.