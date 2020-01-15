Tan France & Alexa Chung’s New Fashion Competition Show Looks Extremely Binge-Worthy

Project Runway and The Great British Bake Off collide in the form of Netflix’s latest show, Next In Fashion, starring Queer Eye’s Tan France and model-turned-fashion-designer Alexa Chung. The high-stakes competition show, which premieres January 29, will include guest judge appearances by Instagram’s Eva Chen; designers Tommy Hilfiger, Kerby Jean-Raymond, and Prabal Gurung; model Adriana Lima; Net-A-Porter’s Elizabeth von der Goltz; and celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart.
In the trailer, co-host Tran France asks contestants, “Who amongst you is a household name?” Crickets follow. “That’s exactly why we’re here today,” Chung responds. The duo scoured the far reaches of the world in a quest to find the designers who will make up fashion’s next generation. But unlike Project Runway, most of the contestants on Next In Fashion have already worked for the greats, including Alexander Wang and Stella McCartney. Just because you’ve worked for top designers, though, doesn’t mean that you have what it takes to be one. That is, not before you get the Tan France-Alexa Chung stamp of approval. On the 29th, you’ll meet the 18 contestants who fit the bill.
Here’s how it works: Each week, contestants will go head-to-head for a chance to receive $250,000 from Net-A-Porter as well as the opportunity to retail their debut collection at the luxury designer e-tailer. Like the competition shows before it, the 18 designers introduced in episode one won’t last forever. Instead, the rotating panel of judges will assess each designer’s work in trend and/or design-based challenges and decide who deserves another chance and who, well, doesn’t. Talk about pressure.
So sit back, relax, and set a reminder for January 29th. All there is to do now is prepare for Mary-Janes and French tucks from the hosts, tons of highs and lows from the contestants, and some serious critique (constructive and probably otherwise) from the judges. What else could you ask for from a fashion competition show?
