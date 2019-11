Alexander Wang Is Planning The Biggest Party Of His Career

Last year, when Alexander Wang decided he would no longer participate in New York Fashion Week in favor of presenting new collections every June and December, he left a hole where his #Wangfest parties used to be. Stressed-out NYFW attendees who typically do not indulge in showing excitement were never above dancing to whatever major performer Wang tapped ( Cardi B A$AP Ferg , Ashanti, Ja Rule, even), eating McDonald’s, or drinking from a pouch on a lanyard. Wang was always up for a party and the fashion industry rose to the occasion. But as the designer tells Vogue , he is officially planning a 15th anniversary party that is going to rival everything he has ever done before — so much so that he is skipping his December show in preparation.