Cardi B’s BET Awards Look Deserves All The Press

Channing Hargrove
Photo: Allen Berezovsky/FilmMagic.
You can't deny Cardi B's fashion influence: just look at her first Billboard number one hit "Bodak Yellow" for proof. In the song, she famously name checks Christian Louboutin heels, or "bloody shoes" as she called them, and the designer saw a 217 percent search increase according to Business of Fashion. And her style prowess goes way beyond name dropping brands on records. With her memorable red carpet appearances and numerous fashion magazine covers, she's earned a permanent spot on every best-dressed list. Styled by Kollin Carter, who dresses the rapper in everything from archival Mugler to her own wildly successful Fashion Nova line, Cardi has been making the rounds with each outfit better than the last. Whether its a court appearance or a red carpet, every outing is an opportunity for the paparazzi to catch her fly.
As Kollin told WWD last year, it's really important for Cardi to be an example to young girls that you don't have to be dripping in designer to be considered well-dressed. "We always make it a point to support emerging designers whose lines are just as good but may not be as expensive," he explained. "We like to be relatable in that aspect, like, 'OK, we have this $2,000 shoe, but let’s place it with this top that any girl around the way would be able to afford."
Belcalis Almanzar (that's her real name, btw) is truly living her best life, and she's got the killer wardrobe to match. As she rapped in the aforementioned "Bodak Yellow," we see pictures and we do, in fact, say goals. Click ahead to see her most iconic looks.
Photo: Paras Griffin/VMN19/Getty Images.
Cardi B may have written on Instagram that she's slow when it comes to choreography but when she accepted her awards for Album of the Year and Female Hip Hop Artist, she was able to make it the stage quickly in her custom Nicolas Jebran green gown and Miu Miu heels.
Cardi B's rainbow mesh jumpsuit made headlines when it split down the back during a twerk session at Bonnaroo. But ever the professional, the "Press" rapper layered a white robe over a nude bra and went on to deliver one of her most memorable performances ever.
Photo: Will Heath/Getty Images.
Leading up to Cardi B’s April 2018 performance on Saturday Night Live, the rapper was mum on whether or not she was expecting a child with her husband, Offset. Finally, baby Kulture made her debut as Cardi performed pregnant in Christian Siriano.
Photo: Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images.
Not one to shy away from the dramatics, Cardi attended Christian Siriano’s fall 2019 wearing a green suit and a white fur stole.
Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.
For the second time in 25 years, Thierry Mugler opened its archive to a celebrity. Cardi made the most of it, wearing an oyster dress and a mother-of-pearl bodysuit to The Grammys.
Photo: Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images.
We have to say, Cardi’s street style for the fall 2019 runways was really good. She attended the Marc Jacobs show wearing a full look by the designer, complete with a feather jacket.
Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images.
When Cardi B attended Harper’s Bazaar’s Icons party in a Dolce & Gabbana dress last September, she had a run-in with Nicki Minaj that insiders thought would ruin the rapper. Instead Cardi continues to be booked and busy, even covering the magazine's March 2019 issue.
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic.
Cardi attended the 2018 American Music Awards in a floral Dolce & Gabbana gown and matching head wrap.
Photo: JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images.
In January, Cardi B made the most out of her court appearance (stemming from a fight at a strip club) wearing a floor-length fur, matching hat, and Birkin.
Photo: Monty Brinton/Getty Images.
What’s more iconic than a woman rapper wearing Mugler straight out of the archives? Nothing. Cardi looked stunning as she accepted the award for Best Rap Album at the 2019 Grammy Awards.
Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images.
In 2018, as Cardi B’s run was just beginning to heat up, she sat next to Anna Wintour at the Alexander Wang show, stirring rumors that a Vogue cover would be imminent. She wore a leather head wrap, contrasting leather and suede trench and thigh-high boots.
Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images.
Cardi B looked like an actual red carpet at the 2019 Met Gala. She needed seven handlers to get her up the stairs in her Thom Browne gown.
