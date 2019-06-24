You can't deny Cardi B's fashion influence: just look at her first Billboard number one hit "Bodak Yellow" for proof. In the song, she famously name checks Christian Louboutin heels, or "bloody shoes" as she called them, and the designer saw a 217 percent search increase according to Business of Fashion. And her style prowess goes way beyond name dropping brands on records. With her memorable red carpet appearances and numerous fashion magazine covers, she's earned a permanent spot on every best-dressed list. Styled by Kollin Carter, who dresses the rapper in everything from archival Mugler to her own wildly successful Fashion Nova line, Cardi has been making the rounds with each outfit better than the last. Whether its a court appearance or a red carpet, every outing is an opportunity for the paparazzi to catch her fly.
As Kollin told WWD last year, it's really important for Cardi to be an example to young girls that you don't have to be dripping in designer to be considered well-dressed. "We always make it a point to support emerging designers whose lines are just as good but may not be as expensive," he explained. "We like to be relatable in that aspect, like, 'OK, we have this $2,000 shoe, but let’s place it with this top that any girl around the way would be able to afford."
Belcalis Almanzar (that's her real name, btw) is truly living her best life, and she's got the killer wardrobe to match. As she rapped in the aforementioned "Bodak Yellow," we see pictures and we do, in fact, say goals. Click ahead to see her most iconic looks.
Cardi B may have written on Instagram that she's slow when it comes to choreography but when she accepted her awards for Album of the Year and Female Hip Hop Artist, she was able to make it the stage quickly in her custom Nicolas Jebran green gown and Miu Miu heels.
For the second time in 25 years, Thierry Mugler opened its archive to a celebrity. Cardi made the most of it, wearing an oyster dress and a mother-of-pearl bodysuit to The Grammys.
When Cardi B attended Harper’s Bazaar’s Icons party in a Dolce & Gabbana dress last September, she had a run-in with Nicki Minaj that insiders thought would ruin the rapper. Instead Cardi continues to be booked and busy, even covering the magazine's March 2019 issue.
In January, Cardi B made the most out of her court appearance (stemming from a fight at a strip club) wearing a floor-length fur, matching hat, and Birkin.
In 2018, as Cardi B’s run was just beginning to heat up, she sat next to Anna Wintour at the Alexander Wang show, stirring rumors that a Vogue cover would be imminent. She wore a leather head wrap, contrasting leather and suede trench and thigh-high boots.
Cardi B looked like an actual red carpet at the 2019 Met Gala. She needed seven handlers to get her up the stairs in her Thom Browne gown.
