Cardi B’s Latest Fashion Nova Drop Sold $1 Million On The First Day

After Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, neé Cardi B, mentioned Christian Louboutin footwear — or as she called it, "bloody shoes" — in her hit "Bodak Yellow", searches for the brand increased by 217%. Now the rapper is bringing her influence to Fashion Nova; Her recent collection with the e-tailer sold out in record time.
TMZ is reporting that the second Fashion Nova collection from Kulture's Mom sold out completely within 24 hours of its launch last Friday. She made the company $1 million on the first day of sales alone, which totally outperformed her first collaboration with Fashion Nova. The initial offering launched in November 2018 and sold out almost instantly. So you could say that all Fashion Nova sees is money (heh).
And because the first collection sold out so fast, Fashion Nova was prepared for this go-round, stocking nearly five times the amount of inventory as it had for the first launch last year. “This time around, the clothes are going to be a little more sexy. You’re going to see a lot of skin. A lot of cleavage,” Cardi told Elle ahead of the launch. “But yet it’s so pretty and so elegant. I made sure it was sexy but also beautiful.”
Part of the reason why Cardi's clothing is so successful is because sis is consistent to her own aesthetic. In fact, as her stylist Kollin Carter told WWD last year, it's really important for Cardi to be an example to young girls that you don't have to be dripping in designer to be considered well-dressed. "We always make it a point to support emerging designers whose lines are just as good but may not be as expensive," he explained. "We like to be relatable in that aspect, like, 'OK, we have this $2,000 shoe, but let’s place it with this top that any girl around the way would be able to afford.'"
