The New & Improved Project Runway Tackles A Lot More Than Just Clothes

But varied experiences and backgrounds aren't all that make this foursome perfect for Runway’s reboot. "One thing that really bonds us together as judges is that we've all been really vocal in our own careers about issues that we want other young people who are looking at us to understand, to feel less alone in… we took that very seriously with this show," Maxwell says. Both he and Siriano have advocated for diversity on the runway , as seen in some of the most inclusive shows during New York Fashion Week. Welteroth used her perch at Teen Vogue to ensure that "anyone who picked up the magazine would see themselves — on the masthead and in the stories." And Kloss's nonprofit, Kode With Klossy , works to diversify the next generation of coders to include a larger representation of young women. Armed with a wide range of fashion world expertise, this new crew is dedicated to shaping the show's contestants (not just the eventual winner) for the long haul, and teaching them to create something more than just a garment — be that a legacy, an impact, a new perspective, or all three.