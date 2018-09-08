Christian Siriano Has Diversity All Figured Out

“That actually was kind of the reason I started casting this way,” he says confidently. “It was important that our customers saw themselves in the clothes. We have such a diverse group of women who shop with us. Before they’d even seen something or tried something on, they would already decide that it wouldn’t work for their size.” But that’s exactly why he decided to test the paradigm. “Not only do we want to sell to all of these beautiful women, but even if I’m showing girls on the runway that are curvy — maybe a size 12 or 14 — we might be then getting more of a size 8 or 10 woman because she can envision herself in [our clothes]. It’s changed the whole business for us. Some of my top customers who are spending hundreds of thousands of dollars a year on clothes are all over a size 12.”