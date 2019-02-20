On The Cusp Of Reality TV Stardom, Designer Brandon Maxwell Is (Still) All About Authenticity

"As someone who didn’t necessarily understand how to get from point A to Z, which is my little town in Texas to the middle of the fashion industry, it was a very helpful tool for me," he says of the show. "I’m also someone who was not trained, so it was an educational tool. When the opportunity came to me, I had to ask myself why I would do something that is outside of the job that I currently do and will put me in a more public space. But what was intriguing about it was that I would have the opportunity to speak face-to-face with young designers that are in a very similar place that I am. My business is barely three years old. I’m really in the thick of it."