This Fashion Campaign Will Make You Cry (& Want To Call Your Parents ASAP)



The messages we hear actually come from Maxwell's relatives: They were all left on his phone right after his fashion show, when he was (understandably) a little preoccupied. "Call me when you have time to tell me your every thought about today — your fun and scary moments and everything — I want to hear it all," one person says. Another tells him: "Listen, I looked real close at the pictures I got of your clothes, and the construction of 'em is just unreal. I mean, I've never seen clothes made that well." One family member wishes Maxwell luck on the show; another thanks him for a bouquet of flowers he sent. Many lament that they can't get ahold of him. ("What in the world is going on with you that you cannot ever pick up the phone?" Yup, we've heard that one before.)



"The video, which has many meanings to me, is deeply personal," Maxwell told Refinery29. "It captures the strong bond I have with my family and exposes the emotions that creep in when I am unable to be as present with them as I would like. It's really an homage to all of those who have loved, supported, and helped me along the way."