It is truly the end of an era: award-winning host Heidi Klum and beloved fashion mentor Tim Gunn are leaving Project Runway.
But when one door closes, another opens. After 16 (!!!) seasons with the hit fashion design competition — yep, Klum and Gunn appeared on every single one — the pair is departing to start a new project with Amazon.
“After 16 incredible seasons, I am saying 'Auf Wiedersehen' to Project Runway, a show that I was honored to host and help create,” Klum wrote on an Instagram post on Friday. “I am incredibly proud of the show, and it will always have a special place in my heart. I am so appreciative of the dedicated fans, and most of all, I am grateful that we could shine a light on creativity and help launch so many talented designers' careers.”
After her goodbye, Klum continued with the good news: “I'm most excited that my journey with my dear friend and colleague, @timgunn, is far from over. We will be partnering with Amazon for a new show, and we're excited for everyone to see what we're designing next!”
Gunn also released a statement on Instagram under a sweet photo of him and Klum. “I’m excited for you all to see what’s next, as I partner with #Amazon and @heidiklum on our next great ‘fashion’ adventure,” Gunn wrote. “Stay tuned!”
The news comes after years of reports detailing behind-the-scenes frustrations with the show, particularly on Gunn’s part. In 2017, Gunn said he thought the Project Runway judges were too “mean-spirited,” calling their behavior “unprofessional and offensive.” He also took issue with contestants’ attitudes, saying he felt some were more interested in becoming “TV characters” than launching their design careers.
Klum and Gunn have been regularly nominated at the Emmys since the show debuted on Bravo in 2004, and they took home a statue for hosting in 2013. Helmed by the duo, Project Runway also won a Peabody Award in 2008. Past contestants include designers Christian Siriano and Leanne Marshall.
Amazon has yet to reveal any more details about the duo’s untitled series. No premiere date has been announced.
Zac Posen, who has been a judge on Project Runway since season 11 in 2013, also announced his departure from the show via Instagram on Friday. “Working alongside Heidi, Nina and Tim as a judge for six seasons of Project Runway was one of the greatest experiences of my career,” he wrote, wishing the best for the show in its coming season.
After moving to Lifetime in 2009, season 17 of Project Runway will return to Bravo. Per E! News, Bravo will announce a new host and mentor “very soon.”
