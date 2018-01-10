In need of a wardrobe overhaul for the new year? You're in luck. On Wednesday, Alexa Chung launched the third collection from her eponymous brand, and it has a whole host of desirable items to update your look for 2018. Featuring T-shirts, oversized tailoring, feminine dresses, covetable corduroy (the fashion comeback of 2017), and a selection of boots that we can't wait to get our feet in. The aptly named 'Fantastic' collection is a colorful celebration of the '90s music scene, drawing inspiration from Britpop and the vibrant creativity in British culture that it conjured up. Influenced by both the music and attire of seminal bands such as Blur, Oasis, and Suede, who embodied a time when the country was alive and rebelling against the establishment, the '90s were also, of course, when Chung herself came of age.
"It's important for me to create something both timeless and timely. This collection embodies Britpop and translates that creative spirit into silhouettes for the current generation. For want of a better word, it's fantastic," creative director, Chung explains. The versatile offering is intended to be experimentally and playfully styled, catering to varying personal aesthetics and contrasting vibes which many of us flit between daily. There are sporty elements, such as hoodies and sweaters for a streetwear twist, but these feature alongside check jackets and coats, graphic T-shirts, mini skirts, silk blouses, and lace dresses.
Whether you're hyper-girly or more into a tomboy silhouette, there's an item for you and the collection continues to explore the relationship between masculine and feminine, a constant thread which has run through the ALEXACHUNG brand since its launch in May 2017. Via sets of badges, boots, blouses, and boiler suits, this is the label's strongest collection yet, and we can't wait to see ALEXACHUNG continue to strengthen its identity in the months and years to come.