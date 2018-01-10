"It's important for me to create something both timeless and timely. This collection embodies Britpop and translates that creative spirit into silhouettes for the current generation. For want of a better word, it's fantastic," creative director, Chung explains. The versatile offering is intended to be experimentally and playfully styled, catering to varying personal aesthetics and contrasting vibes which many of us flit between daily. There are sporty elements, such as hoodies and sweaters for a streetwear twist, but these feature alongside check jackets and coats, graphic T-shirts, mini skirts, silk blouses, and lace dresses.