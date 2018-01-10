Alexa Chung's Latest Collection Just Landed & It's Aptly Named 'Fantastic'

In need of a wardrobe overhaul for the new year? You're in luck as Alexa Chung launches the third collection from her eponymous brand this week, and it has a whole host of desirable items to update your look for 2018. Featuring T-shirts, oversized tailoring, feminine dresses, covetable corduroy (the fashion comeback of 2017), and a selection of boots that we can't wait to get our feet in, the aptly named 'Fantastic' collection is a colourful celebration of the explosive '90s music scene. The collection draws inspiration from Britpop and the vibrant creativity in British culture that it conjured up. Influenced by both the music and attire of seminal bands such as Blur, Oasis and Suede, who embodied a time when the country was alive and rebelling against the establishment, the '90s were also of course when Chung herself came of age.
"It's important for me to create something both timeless and timely. This collection embodies Brit Pop and translates that creative spirit into silhouettes for the current generation. For want of a better word, it's Fantastic," creative director, Chung explains. The versatile collection is intended to be experimentally and playfully styled, catering to varying personal senses of style and contrasting vibes which many of us flit between daily. There are sporty elements such as hoodies and jumpers for a streetwear twist but these feature alongside check jackets and coats, a denim boiler suit, graphic T-shirts, miniskirts, silk blouses and elegant lace frocks.
Whether you're hyper girly or more into a tomboy silhouette, there's an item for you and the collection continues to explore the relationship between masculine and feminine, a constant thread which has run through the ALEXACHUNG brand since its launch in May 2017. The latest range takes its name from a slogan tee emblazoned with 'Fantastic', £95, a personal favourite of Alexa’s, while another key slogan, 'Hardcore' (appearing on T-shirts and sweaters) hints at a naughtier, cheekier side to the brand's girl, a duality represented by the designer herself.
The collection pays homage to Britpop icons with recognisable references to some of our favourite style stars from the era. The mustard cord suit takes direct inspiration from Jarvis Cocker's signature uniform, while a striped orange and black jersey long-sleeved tee is inspired by Blur guitarist/vocalist Graham Coxon's style, and a petrol blue hooded parka coat, £650, is reminiscent of a '90s Kate Moss shot by Corinne Day. The bold attitude of Fantastic continues through to the jewellery offering, too. Firm favourites are the interchangeable Love/Fuck ring, badge set, £15, and the intricately crafted Cigarette Box necklace, £140.
Whether it's a badge, boots, blouse or boiler suit you prefer, this is the brand's strongest collection yet and we look forward to seeing ALEXACHUNG continue to strengthen its identity in the months and years to come.
Available at over 100 global retailers and www.alexachung.com, prices range from £75 for signature tees, £400 for boots and £600 for statement dresses.
