Alexa Chung's Latest Collection Just Landed & It's Aptly Named 'Fantastic'

"It's important for me to create something both timeless and timely. This collection embodies Brit Pop and translates that creative spirit into silhouettes for the current generation. For want of a better word, it's Fantastic," creative director, Chung explains. The versatile collection is intended to be experimentally and playfully styled, catering to varying personal senses of style and contrasting vibes which many of us flit between daily. There are sporty elements such as hoodies and jumpers for a streetwear twist but these feature alongside check jackets and coats, a denim boiler suit, graphic T-shirts, miniskirts, silk blouses and elegant lace frocks.