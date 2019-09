Alexa Chung's Latest Collection Just Landed & It's Aptly Named 'Fantastic'

In need of a wardrobe overhaul for the new year? You're in luck as Alexa Chung launches the third collection from her eponymous brand this week, and it has a whole host of desirable items to update your look for 2018. Featuring T-shirts, oversized tailoring, feminine dresses, covetable corduroy (the fashion comeback of 2017), and a selection of boots that we can't wait to get our feet in, the aptly named 'Fantastic' collection is a colourful celebration of the explosive '90s music scene. The collection draws inspiration from Britpop and the vibrant creativity in British culture that it conjured up. Influenced by both the music and attire of seminal bands such as Blur, Oasis and Suede, who embodied a time when the country was alive and rebelling against the establishment, the '90s were also of course when Chung herself came of age.