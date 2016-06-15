Alexa Chung Just Can't Get Enough Of This Shoe Style

Mock necks, frilly blouses — heck, even pigtails: Alexa Chung has a knack fo making us revisit (and fall in love with) the long-forgotten trends of our youth. She's made it easier to follow in her footsteps, too, with clothing collaborations replete with the Chung aesthetic. If you really want to walk a mile in her shoes, though, there's one particular style to stock up on: Mary Janes, spruced up with a couple extra straps.
Chung hasn't earned her reputation as a style icon for doing the same old thing every day, but like all of us, she gets really into certain silhouettes. Take her footwear choices, for example. Time and time again, Chung has made the case for flats (for which we are forever grateful). She's championed multiple takes on the strappy Mary Jane style, and for a variety of occasions; some are simple and straightforward; others are high-heeled, and she's even taken a backless version out for a spin.
While Chung hasn't designed her own line of shoes (yet), our educated guess (based on the empirical data of much style stalking) is that the retro-inspired style would factor in greatly. Until then, we'll do what we do best: Take a page out of Chung's book and copy the shoe trend she loves. See five different ways to do just that, ahead.
