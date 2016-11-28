So, Do You Want To Work With Alexa Chung?

Back in July, Alexa Chung shared some intel that many fashion girls have been waiting to hear for years. Following sell-out collaborations with AG and British chain Marks & Spencer, she's officially launching her own label, dubbed Alexachung. The first collection is slated to hit stores in May 2017, and Chung is apparently staffing up. Earlier this week, Business of Fashion posted a job listing for a key sales role at Chung's namesake label.
The star's eponymous brand is seeking a "reliable and enthusiastic individual" to become a commercial executive, and the gig is based in London, according to the listing. The role sounds pretty varied, and it'll include overseeing the label's showrooms during London, Paris, and New York fashion weeks, and making sure everything is running smoothly.
The listing states that Alexachung will be stocked at stores including Selfridges, Matches, and Net-A-Porter, but the lucky girl or guy that nabs the new role will also be expected to scheme up ways to spread Alexa's It-girl aesthetic even further: the person will "target new stores in key areas," per the listing.
Chung is seeking someone with "strong organization skills," "attention to detail," and either a "strong knowledge of the fashion industry" or "a solid business background with a strong interest in fashion appreciated," because obviously. A basic proficiency in French, German, and Italian is a big plus, too.
Want to score this gig, in what's bound to be one of London's most stylish offices? Check out the full listing, here. Oh, and we're guessing an affinity for Chung-vetted staples like denim cutoffs, Peter Pan collars, overalls, and ballet flats could only help your chances at nabbing the role.
