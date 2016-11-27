This July, Alexa Chung shared the news many fashionistas have been waiting to hear for years. Following sell-out collaborations with Marks & Spencer and AG, she's officially launching her own label.
Now, with the first collection due to hit stores in May 2017, Alexa Chung is hiring. Earlier this week, industry website Business of Fashion posted a job listing for a key sales role at Chung's namesake label.
According to the listing, Alexa Chung is seeking a "reliable and enthusiastic individual" to become a Commercial Executive based in London. It's a varied-sounding role which will include overseeing the smooth-running of the label's showrooms at London, Paris and New York fashion weeks.
The listing states that Alexa Chung's collections will be stocked at stores including Selfridges, Matches and net-a-porter, but the Commercial Executive will also be expected to "target new stores in key areas."
Understandably, Chung is seeking someone with "strong organisation skills," "attention to detail," and either a "strong knowledge of the fashion industry" or "a solid business background with a strong interest in fashion appreciated." According to the job listing, basic proficiency in French, German and Italian will add to a candidate's appeal.
If you fancy finding out more about this super-exciting job in what is bound to be one of London's most stylish offices, check out the job listing here.
