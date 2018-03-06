Earlier this year, Alexa Chung took us back to the '90s with her Britpop-inspired "Fantastic" collection. This time around, her eponymous clothing line is taking its inspiration from a period about 70 years earlier.
The "Virginia" collection, which features over 100 spring-ready pieces, looks to author Virginia Woolf and the rest of the Bloomsbury set, an intellectual group of artists, poets, philosophers, and writers who hung out in London in the 1920s. The new lookbook was even shot on location in East Sussex's Charleston Trust, the literary group's country getaway.
“This season’s inspiration came from writers, painters and sculptors whose lives are filled with created works of beauty," Chung explains.. "Our muse works in her worn jeans, old T-shirts, borrowed shorts; painting, creating, traveling, loving. Pay close attention to the piping, frills, embroidery, and all of the Charleston-inspired prints that make up this collection.”
To celebrate the beautiful new line, we decided to match some of Chung's various looks to the works of Virginia Woolf herself. We even included specific quotes, so while you view the clothes you can also be reminded of some of the wit and wisdom that inspired them in the first place.