Earlier this year, Alexa Chung took us back to the '90s with her Britpop-inspired "Fantastic" collection. This time around, her eponymous clothing line takes its inspiration from a period about 70 years earlier.
The "Virginia" collection, featuring over 100 spring-ready pieces, looks to the author Virginia Woolf and the rest of the Bloomsbury set, an intellectual group of artists, poets, philosophers and writers who hung out in London in the 1920s. The new look book was even shot on location in East Sussex's Charleston Trust, the literary group's country getaway.
“This season’s inspiration came from writers, painters and sculptors whose lives are filled with created works of beauty," explains creative director Chung. "Our muse works in her worn jeans, old t-shirts, borrowed shorts; painting, creating, travelling, loving. Pay close attention to the piping, frills, embroidery and all of the Charleston inspired prints that make up this collection.”
To celebrate this beautiful new line, we decided to match some of the various looks to the works of Virginia Woolf herself. We even included a quote, so while you view the clothes you can also be reminded of some of the wit and wisdom that inspired them in the first place.