A Very Important Phone Call Between Chelsea Handler & Alexa Chung

AC: “A lot of my friends in England have families, or are getting married and having their first baby. So coming back here is comforting, because everyone is on a bit of a slower pace, whereas in New York, you can get to 70 and you're still getting pissed and playing pool at Sophie's. My last trip there, I was so sad I had moved away. But, I just understood that getting drunk on Avenue A every day wasn't the best idea for productivity. And my age. It was like they'd moved all these new extras in. Everyone was getting much younger: the same sort of outfits, but fewer wrinkles. I was starting to feel like I wasn't young enough to do it anymore.”