So This Is How Alexa Chung Does It

Summer dressing is an oft-dissected art form. As we saw with Rihanna's sartorially triumphant week in New York, it's one that celebrities seem to have down. Yes, presumably they have air-conditioned cars at their beck and call. The rest of us have to survive that disconnect between an overheated commute and an icebox-like workplace. But there's always something to learn from style stalking those who dress seemingly without being bogged down by unsexy, very practical climate-related concerns. Look no further than Alexa Chung's delightful take on textbook summer outfits.
Whether it's the no-fail minidress or the it's-too-hot-to-function-otherwise denim cutoffs, Chung's seasonal wardrobe is a case study in staples. Yet, she manages to lend a certain flair (be it with accessories or unexpected shoe pairings) that we might not think of when we have heat on the brain — in a way only Chung can. Her upcoming clothing line will make it a lot easier to copy her style moves. In the meantime, we'll do what we've always done: Follow her #OOTDs and take notes. Ahead, see how Alexa Chung does summer in the city.
Whether it's the no-fail minidress or the it's-too-hot-to-function-otherwise denim cutoffs, Chung's seasonal wardrobe is a case study in staples. Yet, she manages to lend a certain flair (be it with accessories or unexpected shoe pairings) that we might not think of when we have heat on the brain — in a way only Chung can. Her upcoming clothing line will make it a lot easier to copy her style moves. In the meantime, we'll do what we've always done: Follow her #OOTDs and take notes. Ahead, see how Alexa Chung does summer in the city.