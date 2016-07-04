Summer Jewelry That Won't Weigh You Down

Have you ever left your house on a hot day wearing a look you're totally into, only to end up peeling off one (or a few) of your baubles and throwing them in your bag just a few hours later? It's understandable — wearing a bib necklace or super-thick velour choker isn't all that comfortable when your neck is dripping in sweat. Well, the hottest days of summer are still ahead of us, so it's time to start getting in the less-is-more mindset now.



Sure, we're loving the recent wave of maximalist accessories like big, big earrings and layered chokers. But frankly, some days are just too damn hot to pile on jewelry that you won't want to keep on your body past noon. Just because you're leaving your heaviest, in-your-face eye-catchers at home doesn't mean you can't still make a subtle statement with your day-to-day summer jewelry. Look for pieces in unique, minimalist shapes, with detailed engraving, and unexpected materials that speak for themselves without suffocating you while you're waiting on that hot subway platform.



