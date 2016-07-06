Alexa Chung Doesn't Take Her Boyfriend Too Seriously

Alexa Chung's boyfriend has been busy lately. Alexander Skarsgård spent half a year getting ready to be the buff star of The Legend of Tarzan. To get that jungle-ready physique, the actor maintained a rigorous diet and workout routine. But Chung, herself an on-screen personality, is totally comfortable poking fun at his prep work.
She captioned an Instagram selfie of her posing with a Tarzan poster, "Human. Nature. #tarzan I spent 6 months eating high protein meals 5 times a day and suffering through hefty regular workouts to prepare for this Instagram. Unclear what the other guy did."
Romantic rumors about Chung and Skarsgård have been swirling online since February 2015. And it seems like their relationship is going strong. It takes a happy, stable couple to be able to (kindly) poke fun at each other.
Advertisement