13 Fashion Instagram Feeds We Can't Stop Scrolling Through

Once upon a time, Instagram was a place for photos of your significant other's dog, your new wall art, and your feet in the sand. That is, until fashion came around and monopolized the social media app as a destination for #OOTDs, #shoefies, and #evachenposes.
But, this is 2016. And the world of fashion on Instagram has gone far beyond the few popular hashtags and bloggers you're used to seeing. People are finding artful new ways to celebrate style on the platform (ways that aren't mirror selfies and #ad posts), whether it's through collaged mash-ups of popular campaigns or compilations of fashion and food imagery.
To freshen up the list of people you follow, the intriguing, internet-y treasures ahead are guaranteed to switch things up. Click on to discover 13 of the artsy new fashion instagrammers we're double-tapping on the daily.
