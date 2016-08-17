Despite their popularity, these cool-girl jeans aren't Kennedy's only project. Jeans by ALXVNDRA was released with the idea that it would give her some momentum and street cred for her debut line of leather goods, Accessories by ALXVNDRA, set to launch this fall. "Across the board, reconstructed denim has been a trend over the past year. Jeans by ALXVNDRA is my own take on that trend. My background is in accessory design, so sewing denim and making garments is always fun for me and very different from sewing leather and making handbags," she adds.



Plus, along with the denim and accessories, Kennedy is also working on creating a showroom space in Southwest Detroit with select vintage, designer archival pieces (from labels like Comme des Garçons, Yohji Yamamoto, and Maison Martin Margiela), rare fashion and photography books, and periodicals, with the goal of being a resource for emerging designers and others with similar interests. Talk about a #girlboss.



So, while we can't promise that these rad jeans will be around forever, we're already looking forward to her next equally Instagram-worthy creation. Keep an eye on this space, which we'll be updating as soon as her next project hits the virtual shelves.