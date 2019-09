Today, designers are getting more creative with denim than ever before, and that just might be the reason jean sales are at an all-time high . Vintage Levi's — and really, any type of baby blues — are having a more-than-one-season-long moment. But it's those next-generation denim brands that have our attention captured — and our butts looking good.You know those DIY pieces you can spot from a mile (or an Instagram scroll) away? Well, Alex Kennedy's denim brand ALXVNDRA is quite possibly the reigning queen of that. Giving the illusion of two different-wash pairs sewn together, Kennedy's jeans offer that viral Vetements aesthetic at a fraction of the price (and with a handmade, small-business feel, to boot). Kennedy crafts all the pieces — strictly available in limited quantities — herself, which she's been doing since day one. "A friend of mine who owns a vintage boutique called Blue Velvet Detroit gifted me a ton of vintage Levi's," she says. "From there I made myself a pair, and then decided to release them as a capsule collection."Though we came across ALXVNDRA on social media, Kennedy's pieces have now made their way into Shop Super Street 's merchandise offering. Just don't expect them to show up at a mall near you, because Kennedy tells us that she's planning on keeping her operation on a very small scale. "I have had interest from retailers around the U.S. and overseas about the jeans, but decided to remain exclusive, selling them only through the ALXVNDRA showroom in Detroit and Shop Super Street in Los Angeles," she says. "I make each pair myself, so producing them on a large scale isn't realistic or something I'm interested in doing. That's what makes these capsule collections special; they're all limited in quantities and availability."