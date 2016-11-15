Bella Hadid Replaces The Weeknd With New Necklace, Athleisure Deal

Bella Hadid has reportedly split with longtime boyfriend Abél Tesfaye, The Weeknd. She's made a subtle reference with her neckwear, swapping out her usual "Abel" choker (no accent on the "e" on the choker) for necklaces that read "Bella." There's this one, which she wore to the Lakers game with Kendall Jenner.
And this choker with her name in a heavy Gothic font. That's quality post-breakup neckwear. Getting your name in the same font as people get "Only God Can Judge Me" chest rockers is a power move regardless of circumstance.
But Bella's week goes deeper than neckwear. She found herself once again looming over a familiar NYC street corner, in the form of an announcement that she's joining the Nike family.
She wrote that she was "so excited to announce that I am OFFICIALLY PART OF THE@NIKE FAMILY!" and announced that more would be on the way very soon. Still, towering over the Swarovsky store is a good start.
