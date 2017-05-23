Celebrities Can't Stop (& Won't Stop) Wearing These Incredibly Luxe Tracksuits

Every so often, there's a particular garment that seems to crop up on every celebrity. For fall '16, that's Olivia von Halle's extra-luxe (and ultra-expensive) Missy Tracksuit. The silk-cashmere blend, Lurex-stripe-lined, sweatshirt-and-trouser combo comes in three shades: gray, ivory, and navy, with optional monogramming. Oh, and it retails for a cool $1,147.92.
Still, a four-figure price tag hasn't deterred legions of fashion girls from donning the Missy across the globe. Recent sightings include two Hadids, one Alba, and a handful of other models. The first celebrity to be spotted in the pricey tracksuit was actually Jourdan Dunn. "She wore the ivory 'Moscow' to fly from New York to London Fashion Week this September, and gave us a shout-out via Instagram," Olivia von Halle, founder of the brand, told Refinery29. The super-luxe tracksuit resulted from two years of development and obsessing over the silhouette. After Dunn posted her #OOTD, the credits started rolling in: Bella Hadid in Paris, Rihanna on Snapchat, Suki Waterhouse on a glittery bed...the list goes on.
Von Halle actually started her career as a trend forecaster, and given her background, she predicted (back in 2014) that the tracksuit was poised for a comeback. "Our aim was to completely reinvent the tracksuit," she noted."By focusing on the cut and exquisite fabrication, we were able to create something that felt entirely new."
The Missy tracksuit hasn't been on shelves for very long — but the celebrity endorsements have certainly helped boost its profile (and sell out its stock). While the brand has enjoyed quite the star-studded lineup, von Halle does note that one big name had a particularly tangible impact: Gigi Hadid. "She wore the 'London' in New York under a floor-length ivory coat," she explained. "The pictures went viral because her coat was dragging on the floor, but we love it — the ultimate don’t-give-a-fuck attitude!"
The designer teases that we may be spotting the Missy tracksuit on even more celebrities very soon, as the brand has received repeat orders for various colorways from familiar names. On top of the bragging rights, though, this type of celebrity backing is huge for the few-years-old British brand. "It’s enabled us to reach a whole new audience and increase brand awareness, particularly with younger generations," von Halle told us. "Geographically, we’ve always had an incredibly international customer base, but it’s been really exciting to experience the global reach of these celebrities firsthand."
Ahead, check out some of the best Missy tracksuit sightings over the past few months — plus a few wallet-friendly alternatives for those who are fully on board for the tracksuit comeback.