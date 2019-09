Of Course Margot Robbie & Cara Delevingne Have Matching Tracksuits

A night off is not really a night off when you're on a press tour — so Robbie and Delevingne did their due diligence in promoting their new film while heading out to an after-party with custom #skwad-branded merch. Sometimes you need a break from all those Alexander McQueen and Anthony Vaccarello gowns, and a comfortable tracksuit is just the thing.Their silky, navy sets come courtesy of London-based brand Chaos . They're embroidered with each actresses' names in the front and "SKWAD" across the back. (If you didn't know, Robbie handed out "skwad" tattoos to all of her Suicide Squad co-stars — save for a savvy Will Smith .) The actresses matched down to their Buscemi sneakers and up to their tousled, blonde tresses