Of Course Margot Robbie & Cara Delevingne Have Matching Tracksuits

If you haven't heard, track is back. So, naturally, Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne commemorated their friendship (and their latest silver-screen appearance together) with matching sets. Instead of honoring the beloved velour iteration of tracksuits past, though, the Suicide Squad co-stars went a more luxe route.
A night off is not really a night off when you're on a press tour — so Robbie and Delevingne did their due diligence in promoting their new film while heading out to an after-party with custom #skwad-branded merch. Sometimes you need a break from all those Alexander McQueen and Anthony Vaccarello gowns, and a comfortable tracksuit is just the thing.
Their silky, navy sets come courtesy of London-based brand Chaos. They're embroidered with each actresses' names in the front and "SKWAD" across the back. (If you didn't know, Robbie handed out "skwad" tattoos to all of her Suicide Squad co-stars — save for a savvy Will Smith.) The actresses matched down to their Buscemi sneakers and up to their tousled, blonde tresses.
Robbie and Delevingne already share a Love cover and a penchant for Alessandro Michele's Gucci (not to outdo Jared Leto's affinity for it, of course). Now, Robbie and Delevingne can add matching outfits to their collection of Suicide Squad souvenirs. These looks are a double-win: Not only are they a fresh take on the throwback trend du jour, but they're also the ultimate cozy-girl going-out look. Here's more evidence that the duo was clearly feeling it.
Since Taylor Swift's original grouping is currently in flux, is this pair-up the ultimate in "squad goals" now?
