Sorry, Kids: Jared Leto Fact-Checked That Gucci Meme

If Leto's Suicide Squad premiere outfit wasn't already meme-worthy (and oh, was it ever ), this sealed the deal: His expression felt so sincere — his giddiness so palpable — that it warmed the hearts of fellow Gucci groupies and Leto fans alike. It was such a pure story of love and fashion. Naturally, by the time the premiere ended, the picture had spread throughout the Twitterverse However, the fun came to a sudden halt Thursday morning, when, in a post-internet-frenzy interview with Vanity Fair , Leto revealed the true origin of the shot: "The thing about the photo is — I’m going to be honest with you — I was actually making a face at someone across the runway," he said. Does anyone else feel the world shattering around them?Trying to soften the blow, Leto conceded that he has had similar reactions to past Alessandro Michele creations — which, to be fair, we already knew from Leto's own Instagram feed. "I have that feeling with most things [Gucci] makes, because they make such beautiful things," he continued in an attempt save his reputation as No. 1 Gucci Fanboy (and contract , probably.) "But I was actually goofing off with a friend and you can’t actually tell from the picture."There you have it, folks. After all those clever tweets, all we get is: "Sorry to ruin your meme." Let's never forget this feeling, though.