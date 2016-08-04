Taylor Swift has a large group of female friends. Perhaps you've heard about it. They hit red carpets together, celebrate birthdays together, and slay group pictures together.
But, how often do they really hang out when the cameras aren't around? Do they have undocumented sleepover parties or dinner dates? Are they on an epic group text riddled with inside jokes and goofy emoji? Who knows.
But one of the youngest squad members, 19-year-old Hailee Steinfeld, is here to tell you that they don't really hang out all that much. After all, they are pretty busy being pop stars, models, actresses, etc.
In her cover interview with Seventeen, Steinfeld said that people assume she and Swift see each other all the time, which isn't really the case. "I think people think we spend a lot more time together than we actually do!" Steinfeld said.
Then, of course, the actress followed up with an admission of admiration for the 26-year-old singer saying, "She's amazing, though."
I bet Steinfeld will be receiving an invitation from Swift to come over and catch up, ASAP.
