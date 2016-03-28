20 Crop Tops That Remind Us Spring Is Almost Here

If you aren't already flirting with crop tops, know that you will be very soon. (Hey, we're just stating the facts.) Even though these shirts are big-time summer staples, they’re also wildly versatile for these winter-to-spring weeks, when you can rock ‘em over long sleeves or slip dresses. And, when the layered look is no longer necessary, simply rock them solo with a pair of high-waisted (or low-slung) hipster bottoms.
To get you prepped for the navel-grazing season ahead, we've rounded up 20 crop tops in a variety of flattering, bold, and playful fits — so many, that even the girl who said she'd never wear a midriff-baring top is ready to get on board. Grab your favorite now (while spring is still settling in), and come warm weather season, we guarantee you'll be more than prepared.
To get you prepped for the navel-grazing season ahead, we've rounded up 20 crop tops in a variety of flattering, bold, and playful fits — so many, that even the girl who said she'd never wear a midriff-baring top is ready to get on board. Grab your favorite now (while spring is still settling in), and come warm weather season, we guarantee you'll be more than prepared.