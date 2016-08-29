Kylie, Kendall & Bella All Love This $89 Top

Los Angeles girls know: Blogger Rumi Neely's clothing line, Are You Am I, is a down-to-earth minimalist's dream. Its simple slips, tees, tanks, miniskirts, and more are the strong foundation of any outfit, with muted hues, structured cuts, and luxe fabrics. Basically, it's a wardrobe dream.
It's no surprise then, that a label with the tagline, "for girls who get it," and offers basically any trend that's a "trend," would have a cult-like following — and a lengthy list of celebrity devotees. And who else but the queens of the crop top (and the choker, lampshading, and so many of summer 2016's most ubiquitous looks), Kylie and Kendall Jenner, and Bella and Gigi Hadid have taken a particular liking to Neely's line.
Among the array of Are You Am I pieces the girls have worn (Hailey Baldwin recently sported a long-sleeved sweatshirt, Kendall donned a satin bra), one shirt has specifically been a favorite with three of the four famous siblings. Kylie, Bella, and Kendall have all been spotted in the brand's Minka crop top in white, which features an off-the-shoulder neckline and a ribbed-cotton texture. Unsurprisingly, the trio all paired the item with high-waisted denim.
It's rare to see three major names (especially within the same friend group) wearing the exact same piece. But that's part of the allure of this crop top: It's ridiculously versatile and adds a little something extra to the classic white-top-and-jeans pairing. The best part, though, is — unlike most of the pieces the Jenner and Hadid sisters rock — this piece is only $89. For something this celeb-approved, we consider that a major steal.
Are You Am I Minka Top, $89, available at Are You Am I.
