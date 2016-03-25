As much as we thrive on seeking out new names in the marketplace, when it comes to our own shopping, we tend to go back to a handful of places that have been tried, tested, and approved. (We're always working on this!) It's no surprise: We develop certain habits and penchants for specific products — to the point where there are multiple repeat clothing tags in our closets. Celebrities are the same way. Their red-carpet portfolios may be varied, but their off-duty styles show that they, too, play favorites.



Those glorious longline coats Kendall Jenner glides around in during Fashion Week? She owns multiple iterations, all from Australian label TY-LR. The slinky slip dresses Rosie Huntington-Whiteley falls back on for every dressy occasion? She's repping the U.K. with those looks, which are by Galvan.



Some of these names may sound familiar, thanks to a few choice spottings or Instagram love courtesy of the celebrities in question. But trust us: These brands have star power in their own right. Ahead, take a peek at some of the new labels that have gotten approved by Hollywood set and shop the pieces we're eyeing.

