Yesterday's weather in New York City was kind of perfect. It was cool, dry, and windy — but pleasantly so. And you know who dressed appropriately for it? Hailey Baldwin. The model sauntered out of the Dream Hotel in Chelsea wearing a hunter-green parka that we're pretty sure is a sign that fall (and all of the Pumpkin Spice Lattes that come with it) is upon us.
The harbinger of autumn billowed behind Baldwin. Was it raining? Nah. Were there severe winds? Negative. But hell, the selfie expert draped herself in fall's favorite throw-on-and-go, and killed it. Moments like this in celebrity fashion are revealing. They show that, at last, the starlet is no longer just an advertiser of dope (and unaffordable) clothes, but indeed a disciple of Mother Nature herself who has descended upon the Earth to help steer our shopping habits in the right direction.
According to meteorologist Baldwin, parka season is right around the corner, so soon it will be time to bust out our own trusty versions, and pair them with sensible short-shorts. It may seem like an odd combination, but you'll thank our prophet Baldwin when that dreamy 70 degrees starts to feel like 90.
