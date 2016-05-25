16 Summer Crop Tops That Are Anything But Basic

Just because the crop top feels like it's everywhere — we're talking from Walmart to Bergdorf Goodman — doesn't mean it needs to take a backseat in your summer wardrobe. But we're taking it upon ourselves to reclaim the crop, distinguishing the good from the basic, and bring it back from music-festivals-only to be a fashion-girl staple once again.
In place of skin-tight, bandage-style pieces and loud, neon prints, we're putting the spotlight on sophisticated, stylish options that can make your outfit. With such an overwhelming array of options available at every single price point, it can be difficult to know where to start. Let the 16 picks ahead (which include cut-outs, ruffles, sheer fabrics, color-blocking, and so much more) be your guide.
In place of skin-tight, bandage-style pieces and loud, neon prints, we're putting the spotlight on sophisticated, stylish options that can make your outfit. With such an overwhelming array of options available at every single price point, it can be difficult to know where to start. Let the 16 picks ahead (which include cut-outs, ruffles, sheer fabrics, color-blocking, and so much more) be your guide.