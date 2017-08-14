This Instagrammer Shuts Down Her Haters, Reminds Us Crop Tops Have No Size Limit

No I don't have the flat stomach to flex in a crop top/bralette but I have a muffin top to do so. I don't know why people still body shame at this point. It's quit pointless if you ask me. It's just like making a fake profile to be someone you're not. You don't have to be skinny to rock a crop top or bralette. To my ladies with stomached wear whatever the hell you want and make every feel uncomfortable ???? As women we have to learn to build each other up instead of trying to break each other down. #stopbodyshaming

