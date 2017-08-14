Story from Body

This Instagrammer Shuts Down Her Haters, Reminds Us Crop Tops Have No Size Limit

Aliza Abarbanel
For a little #MotivationMonday, blogger @NoonieRegardless is here to remind us that crop tops do not have a size limit. The model has earned a social media following for promoting body positivity (and rocking some serious looks), so when an Instagram page stole a photo of her looking cute in a crop top to make a hateful meme with hurtful emojis, she was quick to set the record straight.
Noonie reposted the meme to her own account, then used the caption as an opportunity to set the record straight. "No I don't have the flat stomach to flex in a crop top/bralette but I have a muffin top to do so. I don't know why people still body shame at this point. It's quite [sic] pointless if you ask me... You don't have to be skinny to rock a crop top or bralette... As women we have to learn to build each other up instead of trying to break each other down."
In an interview with Yahoo Style, she elaborated on what motivated her to respond to the hurtful image, saying that she "decided to share the post to let people know body-shaming is still real. We as people would think that since the world is changing that many things would stop and become played out, but that’s definitely not the case.”
Noonie isn't alone in her decision to draw attention to body-shaming. Fitness trainers, plus-size bloggers, and even actress Hillary Duff have recently used social media as a platform to discuss size stigma. It's absolutely important to highlight the work our society still has to do to embrace body positivity, but it's also necessary to focus on the context surrounding Noonies' original post: the story of her own journey of self-love.

Growing up I use to be the skinniest. I ate so much but never would gain weight. All I would hear was, " she eats like crazy but her food goes no where." As I enter 2nd grade I began to get bigger and when I say big I mean big. I was already wearing a size XL in shirts and 20 in women pants. I use to hate myself for how I looked. I always would get made fun of even though I was the sweetest to any and everyone. I never judged people, I loved and accepted everyone for who they where as a person. I was put on diet pills, had a watch that told how many steps I took to help me keep track of me working out. I then feel in love with volleyball and it helped me a lot with loosing weight. As I got older I began to love myself more and more until I seen on social media how the IG famous girls looked so small and beautiful or thick and beautiful and then there was me. I had no big boobs to show, no big butt to show all I had was thighs and hips. My stomach still was over flowed and I wanted to look like the girls on IG. So I started drinking detox teas like they were and working out like they were and I thought to myself months later. Why are you trying to be someone you're not, why can't you accept who you are and love you. I finally found myself and I love who I have became. Yes I still eat unhealthy foods but I also eat healthy foods. I don't eat out of control as much as I use to. Moral of the story is if you're struggling with loving you're self step back and point out the things you love about yourself and start accepting you as a person. Is it easy? FUCK NO! But I promise you once you love who you are and accept who you are you will feel like the baddest bitch walking and not a negative goblin can stop you ??????????? Remember self love is the best love #confidence #plussize #viral #shaderoom #bodypositive #bodyposi #beyourself

"Moral of the story is if you're struggling with loving you're self step back and point out the things you love about yourself and start accepting you as a person," she wrote. "Is it easy? FUCK NO! But I promise you once you love who you are and accept who you are you will feel like the baddest bitch walking and not a negative goblin can stop you. Remember self love is the best love."
Clap backs are always entertaining, but the real moral of this story? You too can commit to live your life and love yourself, look cute in crop tops, and by totally unbothered by trolls.
