16 Black Crop Tops That Won't Make You Break A Sweat

This summer however, we want to keep cool — while still rocking some good ole fashion noir. Well, say hi to the black crop top. Just like its cousin, the white crop top , the black crop top is a summer staple that can successfully beat mother nature’s weather system. Whether it be a tube top throwback, the smocked crop top of your dreams, or that tie-front top that may or may not dethrone the off-the-shoulder one, there’s a cropped black blouse waiting to become your summer wardrobe’s BFF. With the 16 options ahead, mother nature won't have anything on you.