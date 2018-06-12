16 Black Crop Tops That Won't Make You Break A Sweat

Black will always be the new black. And even though it isn’t the friendliest of colorways for summer’s scorching heat, if you’re like us, you wear it anyway because, well, you can. Our favorite black pieces — the LBD, black booties, blazer, vintage high-waisted denim, and so forth — have become the items we fall back on time and time again, no matter the weather.
This summer however, we want to keep cool — while still rocking some good ole fashion noir. Well, say hi to the black crop top. Just like its cousin, the white crop top, the black crop top is a summer staple that can successfully beat mother nature’s weather system. Whether it be a tube top throwback, the smocked crop top of your dreams, or that tie-front top that may or may not dethrone the off-the-shoulder one, there’s a cropped black blouse waiting to become your summer wardrobe’s BFF. With the 16 options ahead, mother nature won't have anything on you.