The One Dress That's Always On Trend

Every so often, we need a day off from crazy prints and bold silhouettes. While the fun in fashion comes from taking style risks, classics shine in the right moments, too. And that's when LBDs are our ideal and reliable BFF. A chameleon piece, a black dress can be as dressed up or down as the occasion warrants. They're a blank canvas itching for you to splatter paint, if you will, any kind of outfit around it (no seriously, a black dress goes with anything). A lariat necklace and patent heels? Matches. Leather choker and bright color mules? Hey, we didn't say your whole outfit had to be pared down.



Whether you're planning for a day out at the beach or a black-tie affair, there's a black dress that will be just the thing. Need more convincing to add (another) one to your wardrobe? Check out our LBD selections, ahead.