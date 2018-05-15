This Summer '18 Trend Is Calling All Baby Tee Devotees

Remember the tube dresses and baby tees of the early aughts? Well, it's time to call up your mom and see if you stashed any in the family basement, because smocking is back. That elastic shirring method that took over our babydoll dresses and itty bitty tie-dye shirts has returned with a vengeance this year after a brief introduction last summer.
Sure enough, elasticized bands bunching together pleats of fabric is making waves in swimwear, dresses, little white tops, and even shoes. While one may question why the old teeny bopper trend is seeing a modern resurgence, we're asking, "What took so long?" The style lends itself to off-the-shoulder tops with daring hemlines, high-waisted everything, and sundresses with bunched bodices that we don't have to constantly worry about pulling up along the bust. Basically, it's a can't-lose kind of situation.
Shop ahead for the pieces that are doing right by the latest throwback trend.