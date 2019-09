This Summer '18 Trend Is Calling All Baby Tee Devotees

Sure enough, elasticized bands bunching together pleats of fabric is making waves in swimwear , dresses, little white tops , and even shoes. While one may question why the old teeny bopper trend is seeing a modern resurgence, we're asking, "What took so long?" The style lends itself to off-the-shoulder tops with daring hemlines, high-waisted everything, and sundresses with bunched bodices that we don't have to constantly worry about pulling up along the bust. Basically, it's a can't-lose kind of situation.