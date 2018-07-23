If you think you've outgrown belly-baring shirts, we're here to help you reconsider: 1) It is possible to wear a crop top without looking like you just left Brandy Melville and are trying to re-live your high school days — it's just a matter of looking for the right silhouettes, fabrics, and details. 2) Skip the fringe and anything too-restricting (or revealing), and instead gravitate towards sophisticated silks, laces, a structured poplin, or even denim. 3) Try to shop for cropped picks that are versatile enough to use as layering pieces in addition to being worn solo.