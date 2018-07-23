Crop tops are probably one of those things you feel like you have to retire when you reach a certain age (the rest of the list likely includes denim diaper horts, "naked" dresses, and jeggings, among others). But you know what? We're calling bullshit on that.
If you think you've outgrown belly-baring shirts, we're here to help you reconsider: 1) It is possible to wear a crop top without looking like you just left Brandy Melville and are trying to re-live your high school days — it's just a matter of looking for the right silhouettes, fabrics, and details. 2) Skip the fringe and anything too-restricting (or revealing), and instead gravitate towards sophisticated silks, laces, a structured poplin, or even denim. 3) Try to shop for cropped picks that are versatile enough to use as layering pieces in addition to being worn solo.
And, these "adult" crop tops are easier to find than you think. Ahead, we're rounded up options from a variety of designers and price points, because a little midriff never hurt no one — even if you are a grown-up.