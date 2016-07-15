Over the past few years, the bralette has totally shaken up the lingerie business. (Even Victoria's Secret, gatekeeper of all things push-up, hopped on the "no padding" bandwagon to cash in on this trend.) The delicate piece has successfully segued from the underwear drawer to proper everyday wardrobe in the process — and even inspired some nostalgic styling along the way. Now that bralettes have turned into a bona fide fashion item — you can get 'em in velvet, crocheted, and sideboob-specific — they've basically turned into going-out tops (although they're admittedly not that supportive). The latest take on this look comes courtesy of Kendall Jenner.
Of course, Jenner has a knack at making everything look good, because, well, she's a model (and has stylist Monica Rose by her side). The model's trick to making a longline bralette work as a top is a two-parter: Keep the rest of your pieces oversized and make sure the look is monochromatic. So, Jenner paired her velvet spaghetti-strap style with high-waisted, wide-leg trousers (with velvet piping running all the way down the sides). Then, she tops it off with a slouchy top worn slightly off-the-shoulder, à la Balenciaga — plus a choker, of course.
The bralette as top isn't a new move for Jenner. It was her go-to (and Instagram-popular) look at Coachella this year. She then repeated the same lacy style over a white T-shirt in a very '90s fashion. This is a more dressed-up take on the style — but it's very versatile: Jenner made it down the Skyslide in L.A.'s tallest building in this get-up, as evidenced on Kim Kardashian's Snapchat. That probably wouldn't have been as smooth had she worn something body-con.
Inspired to take the statement-bra leap? Check out our picks for bras that are meant to be seen.
Of course, Jenner has a knack at making everything look good, because, well, she's a model (and has stylist Monica Rose by her side). The model's trick to making a longline bralette work as a top is a two-parter: Keep the rest of your pieces oversized and make sure the look is monochromatic. So, Jenner paired her velvet spaghetti-strap style with high-waisted, wide-leg trousers (with velvet piping running all the way down the sides). Then, she tops it off with a slouchy top worn slightly off-the-shoulder, à la Balenciaga — plus a choker, of course.
The bralette as top isn't a new move for Jenner. It was her go-to (and Instagram-popular) look at Coachella this year. She then repeated the same lacy style over a white T-shirt in a very '90s fashion. This is a more dressed-up take on the style — but it's very versatile: Jenner made it down the Skyslide in L.A.'s tallest building in this get-up, as evidenced on Kim Kardashian's Snapchat. That probably wouldn't have been as smooth had she worn something body-con.
Inspired to take the statement-bra leap? Check out our picks for bras that are meant to be seen.
Advertisement