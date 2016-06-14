15 Bras That Are Meant To Be Seen

Traditionally, bras are defined as undergarments — as in, they're supposed to be worn under other garments. But this is 2016, people, and if you know us even a little bit, you know we don't follow the rules. Lingerie brands are all for breaking with tradition these days, too. At least, we think they are, judging by the bras they're turning out.



In all their lacey, strappy, colorful goodness, bralettes shouldn't be made to hide under blouses and chunky sweaters. Now, they're good-looking enough to be the star of the show, whether peeking out from underneath a skin-baring top, being worn on their own or layered (uh-oh!) over a tee. And, what better time than when it's hot enough to fry an egg on the sidewalk to let your bra show loud and proud? Click on for 15 styles that lend themselves to doing just that.