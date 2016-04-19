If you didn't Instagram it — did it even happen?
That seems to be the presiding theme of this year's Coachella Arts and Music Festival. With half the fest down, there's still one more weekend of desert revelry to look forward to. But week one definitely brought the heat, literally and figuratively. There were sizzling outfits, fiery performances, and mouth-watering eats.
All this can be gleaned from bloggers, celebrities, and our own friends "sharing live coverage" from the front lines, also known as "obsessively posting on Instagram." The app even created a special section on the Explore page dedicated to the massive influx of Coachella-related videos.
Ahead, we gathered the most popular, and thus influential, celebrity Instagram posts from weekend one based on likes and views. It's like you're really there! Just remember, this event is BYOFC — bring your own flower crown.
