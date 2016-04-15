The annual two-weekend party that is Coachella is officially starting. While most people go for the music, the atmosphere, and maybe even the insta-opportunities, we've stumbled across a whole separate reason to go. The food lineup is just as good as the music.
This year's list features approximately 40 different vendors, not to mention three full-service restaurants and some special pop-ups along the way. Plus, everything is extra social media-worthy. You can find everything from tacos and sushi to burgers and green juice — and even several ice cream companies. There are plenty of vegan, gluten-free, and vegetarian options for those with dietary restrictions, too.
If you're actually going to Coachella, check out this website to see where all of these tasty spots are actually located. The rest of us can scroll through bowls, cones, and burgers to get hungry and jealous all at the same time.
33. Superba Food + Bread
34. Sweetfin Poke
