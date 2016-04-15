The Food From Coachella This Year Might Be Better Than The Music

Zoe Bain
The annual two-weekend party that is Coachella is officially starting. While most people go for the music, the atmosphere, and maybe even the insta-opportunities, we've stumbled across a whole separate reason to go. The food lineup is just as good as the music.

This year's list features approximately 40 different vendors, not to mention three full-service restaurants and some special pop-ups along the way. Plus, everything is extra social media-worthy. You can find everything from tacos and sushi to burgers and green juice — and even several ice cream companies. There are plenty of vegan, gluten-free, and vegetarian options for those with dietary restrictions, too.

If you're actually going to Coachella, check out this website to see where all of these tasty spots are actually located. The rest of us can scroll through bowls, cones, and burgers to get hungry and jealous all at the same time.
1. After Hours
2. Backyard Bowls

A photo posted by @backyardbowlsla on

3. Badmaash

A photo posted by BADMAASH (@badmaashla) on

4. BCN

A photo posted by BCN (@eatdrinkbcn) on

5. Beer Belly
6. Blue Bottle
7. Burgerlords

A photo posted by BURGERLORDS (@burgerlords) on

8. Cassell's Hamburgers
9. Clover Juice
10. Donut Farm

A photo posted by Caitlin🌻 (@ahimsacait) on

11. Eureka!

A photo posted by @discover_eureka on

12. Free Range
13. Fritzi Dog

A photo posted by Fritzi Dog (@fritzidog) on

14. GD Bro Burger
15. Guerrilla Tacos

A photo posted by @guerrillatacos on

16. Hanjip Korean BBQ
17. Hinterland
18. Indie Jams

A photo posted by Indie Jams (@indiejamsla) on

19. KazuNori

A photo posted by @kazunorisushi on

20. Kind Kreme

A photo posted by kindkreme (@kindkreme) on

21. Mallow Mallow
22. McConnell’s Fine Ice Cream
23. Menotti’s

A photo posted by Menotti's (@menottis) on

24. Mexicali
25. Phorage

A photo posted by Forage (@foragela) on

26. Ramen Hood

A photo posted by Ramen Hood (@ramenhood) on

27. Rocco’s Sweet Shoppe
28. Sage

A photo posted by thekindsage (@thekindsage) on

29. Smitten Ice Cream

A photo posted by @smittenicecream on

30. Sotto

A photo posted by Sotto Restaurant (@sottola) on

31. Starry Kitchen x Button Mash

A photo posted by Button Mash (@buttonmashla) on

32. Sumo Dog

A photo posted by The Offalo (@theoffalo) on

33. Superba Food + Bread
34. Sweetfin Poke

A photo posted by Sweetfin Poké (@sweetfin) on

35. The Church Key
36. Three Jerks Filet Mignon Jerky
37. Top Round Roast Beef
