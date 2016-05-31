The Clueless-Inspired Styling Trick Celebrities Love

Of all the iconic fashion moments in Clueless, Cher Horowitz's gym-class look, consisting of a cropped black cami over a white T-shirt, might not emerge as a top five contender — at least not at first. But the reverse layering notion struck a chord back in the mid-'90s, and not just on the silver screen. The look migrated from Hollywood to runway to street style to retail (otherwise known as the fashion life cycle), as MTV chronicled. Now, in 2016, the styling trick seems to have struck a chord yet again.
Ever since the bra-over-top look got the stamp of approval from bloggers, we've seen the trend crop up at Fashion Weeks for seasons, on perpetually photographed street style stars like Yasmin Sewell, Taylor Tomasi-Hill, and Pernille Teisbaek. As of late, celebrities have been wising up to the perks of the easily recreated outfit: It could be seen as a new way to re-wear something (as Kendall Jenner demonstrated with her Coachella bralette), or as a nod to nostalgic fashion (we see you, Rowan Blanchard).
Ever since the bra-over-top look got the stamp of approval from bloggers, we've seen the trend crop up at Fashion Weeks for seasons, on perpetually photographed street style stars like Yasmin Sewell, Taylor Tomasi-Hill, and Pernille Teisbaek. As of late, celebrities have been wising up to the perks of the easily recreated outfit: It could be seen as a new way to re-wear something (as Kendall Jenner demonstrated with her Coachella bralette), or as a nod to nostalgic fashion (we see you, Rowan Blanchard).
As we've witnessed in the past, once a particular #OOTD gets the celebrity stamp of approval, it's bound to trickle down and end up in our closets. So, is the second comeback of bras-over-shirts upon us? Ahead, check out three outfits that make a pretty strong case for the trend's resurfacing.